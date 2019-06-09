Mohip testifies on behalf of HB 70

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip testified on behalf of House Bill 70, a law that created his position, last month in the Ohio Senate.

The Senate was hearing testimony from both sides on House Bill 154. HB 154, should it pass both houses and be signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, would restore local control of school districts taken over under the authority of HB 70.

HB 70, also referred to as the Youngstown Plan, was signed into law by former Gov. John Kasich in July 2015 as an effort to improve the academic performance of failing or struggling public school districts.

In Youngstown, the legislation enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire Mohip to lead the city school district. The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control.

