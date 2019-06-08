YPD arrests two with guns

By Joe Gorman

Police early Friday and Thursday afternoon arrested two men who had guns who are also barred from having firearms.

Tonnie Badie, 29, of South Bon Air Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons charges after he was arrested just after 2 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Commerce Street.

Reports said two plainclothes officers from the vice squad were parked in a downtown parking lot when Badie opened the door of a vehicle in front of their unmarked car, got something out of the front seat and stuffed something in the front of his pants like someone would carry a gun.

Badie walked away. As he did, the officers could see a bulge in his waistband that looked like a gun, reports said. Reports said the officers followed him, and when they told Badie they were police, he tried to run but they managed to grab him and search him, finding a 9 mm handgun in his waistband.

Badie has a past weapons offense that prohibits him from having a gun.

Badie was not arraigned Friday in municipal court because he was in another court on another charge when arraignments were taking place. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Antwan Teemer, 32, of Cohasset Drive, was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Thursday after a pair of officers chased him around a Belmont Avenue store.

Officers Ryan Curry and Amir Khan were on patrol when they noticed Teemer and a woman walking toward the back of the store. Reports said the officers went to question them because the area is known for a large amount of drug sales.

When the pair were ordered to show their hands, reports said Teemer began running in a circle around the store twice, tossing a gun and a plastic bag as he ran, before he ran into Curry, who tripped him up enough for Khan to tackle him.

Reports said Teemer struggled, but the two officers managed to handcuff him. When they searched him, they found bags of suspected marijuana in a pants pocket, reports said. The officers found the bag that was tossed, which had four doses of suspected heroin inside, and they also found a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, reports said.

Teemer is not allowed to have a gun because of prior criminal convictions, reports said. Reports said he also was taken into custody on a warrant in a traffic case.

The woman was released with no charges filed.