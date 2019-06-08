Mahoning County OVI checkpoint in Boardman tonight


June 8, 2019 at 4:31p.m.

CANFIELD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Boardman Township Police Department, announced that an operating a vehicle impaired checkpoint will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. tonight on U.S. Route 224 (Boardman-Canfield Road).

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes, the patrol said.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000