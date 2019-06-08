Mahoning County OVI checkpoint in Boardman tonight

CANFIELD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Boardman Township Police Department, announced that an operating a vehicle impaired checkpoint will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. tonight on U.S. Route 224 (Boardman-Canfield Road).

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes, the patrol said.