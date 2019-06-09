Kroger recalls frozen berries that might have hepatitis A
NEW YORK (AP) — Grocery stores owned by Kroger across the country are recalling store-label frozen berries because they might be contaminated with hepatitis A.
There have been no reported illnesses.
The stores include Kroger, Ralphs, Fry's, Fred Meyer and other chains . The recalled fruit are branded "Private Selection" and include "Frozen Triple Berry Medley" in the 16-oz. and 48-oz. sizes and "Frozen Blackberries" in a 16-oz package.
Kroger announced Friday it has removed the berries from store shelves, and that customers who have them at home should not eat them.
Hepatitis A, a contagious liver disease, may cause fatigue, stomach pain and jaundice. It can last a few weeks or several months and can cause liver failure in rare cases.
The Food and Drug Administration discovered the contamination.
