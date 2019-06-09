Indians beat Yankees 8-4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Mercado hit a two-run homer off CC Sabathia to break a fifth-inning tie and the Cleveland Indians defeated the New York Yankees 8-4 today.

Roberto Perez homered in his fourth straight game for Cleveland. The Indians have won four of five on their home stand against AL division leaders New York and Minnesota.

Didi Gregorius hit a home run in his second game back with New York this season. The Yankees have lost five of six.

Sabathia, denied the 250th win of his career for the second straight outing, appeared to injure his leg fielding a groundball earlier in the fifth. The 38-year-old left-hander was removed after the fifth, allowing four runs.

Sabathia (3-3) was on the injured list from May 23-June 2 with right knee inflammation.

Mercado, who hit his third home run since being called up May 14, pumped his fist after rounding first base and giving his team the lead.