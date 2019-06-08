Federal judge orders gorilla’s return to Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge has again ordered a California group to return a male silverback gorilla to the Ohio zoo where he was born.
U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled Friday in San Francisco that northern California’s Gorilla Foundation must transfer 37-year-old Ndume to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Thursday.
Zoo officials sought to bring Ndume home after Koko, the gorilla famed for learning sign language, died last June and left Ndume by himself. He was loaned to the foundation in 1991 to be Koko’s companion with the proviso he’d return to Cincinnati after her death.
The foundation argued as late as this week the transfer would harm Ndume. Zoo officials, animal-rights groups and, most importantly, Judge Seeborg disagreed.
Messages seeking comment were left today with the foundation.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 18, 2018 midnight
Judge: Solve dispute over pal to Koko, the sign-language gorilla
- February 3, 2019 midnight
Judge: Companion of late gorilla Koko must go back to zoo
- October 26, 2018 4 p.m.
Cincinnati Zoo sues for return of Koko's gorilla companion
- March 6, 2019 9:29 a.m.
Zoo, foundation agree on plan to return gorilla Ndume to zoo
- October 27, 2018 midnight
Cincinnati Zoo sues for return of Koko’s gorilla companion
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.