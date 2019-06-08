Doctor charged in painkiller deaths released on bond
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
A critical-care doctor charged with murder in 25 patient deaths has been released from jail on bond after two days.
William Husel is accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients, including 25 named in an indictment this week.
Husel has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer says Husel was trying to provide “comfort care” for dying patients and didn’t intend to hasten their deaths, as prosecutors allege.
A judge set bond at $1 million. Husel was arrested Wednesday, and records show he left Franklin County Jail on a surety bond Friday.
Such bonds typically require 10 percent of the total, though records don’t give the amount, and the bonding company declined to comment.
