Derailment snarls main route between Chicago, East Coast


June 8, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

SWANTON, Ohio

More than a dozen derailed freight cars in Ohio were blocking a main Midwest rail route that connects Chicago with the East Coast.

Authorities said a Norfolk Southern train on Thursday night smashed into an abandoned truck left on the tracks just west of Toledo.

A village administrator in Swanton said it appears that about 15 railcars were involved.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500