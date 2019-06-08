Derailment snarls main route between Chicago, East Coast
Associated Press
SWANTON, Ohio
More than a dozen derailed freight cars in Ohio were blocking a main Midwest rail route that connects Chicago with the East Coast.
Authorities said a Norfolk Southern train on Thursday night smashed into an abandoned truck left on the tracks just west of Toledo.
A village administrator in Swanton said it appears that about 15 railcars were involved.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 7, 2019 2:32 p.m.
Derailment snarls main route between Chicago, East Coast
- April 18, 2016 2:28 p.m.
Empty freight train cars headed to Maryland derail in Ohio
- February 18, 2014 midnight
Oil-train accidents stir concerns
- December 1, 2006 midnight
Derailment hurts 3 in autos
- July 5, 2012 midnight
Train derails near Chicago; no injuries
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.