AFRICAN-AMERICAN ACHIEVERS FESTIVAL
The 11 a.m. parade and Grace African Methodist Episcopal Church Health Fair on the Square from noon to 3 p.m. are among the top events today in the free festival on Courthouse Square in downtown Warren that runs through Sunday.
Other events TODAY
1:30 p.m.: Harambee Youth Group & Drummers
3 p.m.: Talent competition
5 p.m.: Line dancing
7:30 p.m.: Breadbox Entertainment, featuring Infamous Cobb
Amphitheater
7:30 p.m.: Carvell Austin Experience
8 p.m.: Mike Austin saxophonist
8:30 p.m.: Pieces of a Dream
Sunday
3 p.m.: Gospel Sunday
7:30 p.m.: Closing remarks by Bob Davis, president, Trumbull County African-American Achievers Association
