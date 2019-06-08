AFRICAN-AMERICAN ACHIEVERS FESTIVAL


June 8, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

The 11 a.m. parade and Grace African Methodist Episcopal Church Health Fair on the Square from noon to 3 p.m. are among the top events today in the free festival on Courthouse Square in downtown Warren that runs through Sunday.

Other events TODAY

1:30 p.m.: Harambee Youth Group & Drummers

3 p.m.: Talent competition

5 p.m.: Line dancing

7:30 p.m.: Breadbox Entertainment, featuring Infamous Cobb

Amphitheater

7:30 p.m.: Carvell Austin Experience

8 p.m.: Mike Austin saxophonist

8:30 p.m.: Pieces of a Dream

Sunday

3 p.m.: Gospel Sunday

7:30 p.m.: Closing remarks by Bob Davis, president, Trumbull County African-American Achievers Association

