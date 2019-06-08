1 person injured in Canfield accident

CANFIELD — One person was sent to the hospital after an accident on state Route 62 near Calla Road, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, lost control this afternoon, ran into a utility pole, and subsequently knocked down some power lines.

The driver was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Despite the downed power lines, Ohio Edison is not reporting any power outages.