YSU tuition increases

$184M operating budget also approved

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s board of trustees Thursday approved a tuition increase for this fall and a $184 million operating budget for the coming year.

For returning students who entered the university before fall 2018, full-time undergraduate tuition for Ohio students will increase by $81 or 2 percent to $4,124.52 per semester.

For returning students who entered the university in or after fall 2018, tuition will remain at $4,449.59 per semester. Under the Penguin Tuition Promise, this rate will not change through the four years of this class’ attendance at YSU.

For new incoming students entering the university this fall, tuition will be set at $4,605.36 per semester and, under the Penguin Tuition Promise, will remain the same for four years.

Even with the adjustments, YSU’s tuition is the lowest among public comprehensive universities in Ohio.

“We remain the best value in higher education across the region,” said Neal McNally, vice president for Finance and Business Operations.

Trustees also approved a resolution to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of all aspects of university operations aimed at further improving the quality of academic programs and student experience.

“The board resolution emphasizes that the university recommits itself to having in place procedures that are linked to best practices, developed through consultation, and are well-documented and understood across the university to be squarely focused on academic excellence, the success of our students and their futures,” said Mike Sherman, YSU vice president for effectiveness and board professional, according to a YSU news release.

In other business, trustees formally appointed Brien Smith as provost and approved a $183.96 million operating budget.

Smith, previously the dean of the Scott College of Business at Indiana State University, was hired after a four-month search that drew more than 60 applicants from across the country. As YSU’s second-highest ranking officer, Smith will oversee all academic operations of the university

The fiscal year 2020 budget approved by the board assumes no growth in enrollment, a 0.5 percent increase in state funding and spending increases for fringe benefits, salaries and scholarships.