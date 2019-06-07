WWII aircraft coming to airport in Vienna

VIENNA

The World War II B-29 Superfortress bomber “Fifi” will come to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport on June 24 and be joined by a T-6 Texan and PT-13 Stearman.

The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour brings the show to airports across North America each year. Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 cockpit.

The B-29 and other aircraft are scheduled to arrive at noon June 24. The event is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 through June 30. Supporting aircraft will be offering rides all five days. The B-29 flies from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 29 and June 30.

Cockpit tours of the B-29 will be available beginning at 9 a.m., except June 29 and June 30, when they will begin at noon.

Access to the planes will cost $10 for adults and $5 for youths age 10 to 17. Children under age 9 are admitted free. Rides range from $85 to $1,995 depending on aircraft type. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org.

Contract approved for $21M downtown project

YOUNGSTOWN

The board of control Thursday approved a $490,829 contract for preliminary designs for a transportation improvement project to the central business district.

The board approved the contract with GDP Group, which has an office in Youngstown.

The work includes preliminary designs, assisting with preparing the bid specifications for the work and handling two public meetings to discuss the project.

A $10.85 million federal grant is helping to fund improvement work to Fifth, Park and Rayen avenues and Commerce, Federal and Phelps streets. Also, $10.54 million is coming from in-kind services and money from various project partners.

Feds charge South Side man with gun offense

YOUNGSTOWN

An indictment was unsealed Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging a South Glenellen Avenue man with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment says that Harold Shuler, 29, had a 9 mm handgun when he was pulled over by Youngstown police about 1:50 a.m. March 16 for running a stop sign at Market Street and East LaClede Avenue. Police searched the car because they smelled marijuana inside, and they found the gun.

Shuler is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2014 felony conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, the indictment said.

Austintown man pleads guilty to federal charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A man charged in February with drug, weapon and money-laundering crimes in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts.

Turhon Campbell, 37, entered guilty pleas before Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and two counts of money laundering.

Campbell was indicted after a March 5, 2018, search warrant served at his Washington Square Drive home in Austintown where investigators found just over 1 pound of cocaine and a 9 mm pistol.

The government also is looking to seize more than $59,000 it says Campbell got because of selling drugs, and claims he exchanged some of that cash at the Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in February and March 2018 and also by transferring funds greater than $10,000 seven times to various accounts.

Coffee, conversation slated in 6th Ward

YOUNGSTOWN

City Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-Ward 6, will host a “Coffee & Conversation” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Flambeau Dinner Club, 2309 Market St. Davis will provide complimentary refreshments.

Warren man indicted on five drug charges

WARREN

Corey T. Yates, 27, of Adams Avenue Northwest is being held in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond after being secretly indicted on five felony drug-possession charges.

The charges are possession of cocaine, heroin and drugs. One of the cocaine-possession charges carries a possible penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted.

His indictment accuses him of possessing the drugs in January 2017, February 2017 and July 2017. Yates pleaded not guilty. If he makes bond, he will have to be on house arrest.

Report in water bills

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Water Department customers will receive copies of a consumer-confidence report with their water bills by July 1.

The report is required by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act Reauthorization of 1996. The information in the report details what is in the water.

The city purchases water from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District and distributes about 18 million gallons a day through 750 miles of pipelines to residents of Youngstown, Austintown, Boardman, Canfield Township and Liberty and sells it in bulk to Mineral Ridge, Girard, the city of Canfield and North Jackson.

For an additional copy of the report, call the department’s engineering office at 330-742-8765.

Man gets 90 days in jail in death of woman

WARREN

Timothy J. Sanders, 50, of Youngstown Road was sentenced to 90 days in the Trumbull County jail Thursday after pleading guilty earlier to aggravated vehicular homicide in the Aug. 18 motorcycle accident on Youngstown Road that killed Cynthia L. Korpon, 54, of the same Youngstown Road address.

Sanders also will serve a three-year driver’s license suspension and serve a five-year intensive-supervision probation. Warren police said Sanders lost control of the motorcycle, and it went down. Korpon was unresponsive at the scene and died four days later in the hospital.

Officials had blood work analyzed and determined he had been drinking that night. He also was driving too fast for road conditions because of road construction and ran a stop sign, Assistant Prosecutor Mike Burnett said.

Sanders was sentenced by Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Simply Slavic seeks scholarship applicants

YOUNGSTOWN

The Simply Slavic committee is seeking applicants for its academic scholarship. Youngstown State University students who have completed their freshman year and are enrolled at YSU at the undergraduate or graduate level may apply for the $500 scholarship. Applicants will be required to submit a 500-word essay on how Slavic culture has influenced their lives. A panel of members of the Simply Slavic organizing committee will select the winners after reviewing their essays and academic achievement. The deadline for application is June 22.

The winners will be announced at the organization’s volunteer appreciation dinner in August. Applications are available at simplyslavic.org. For more information, contact info@simplyslavic.org.

Donations for veterans sought in Liberty

LIBERTY

Liberty Historical Society is collecting items for the local chapter of Veterans Outreach. Needed items include men’s clothing, personal hygiene items and nonperishable foods. Containers, which will be open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, will be inside the lobby of the Liberty Administration Building.

OVI checkpoint set

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be conducted in Columbiana County sometime today.

Upgrading traffic light

YOUNGSTOWN

The city has decided not to remove a traffic light at Market and Boardman streets after receiving comments on a plan to remove and replace various traffic lights in the downtown area.

Instead, the city will upgrade the light to make it more visible, according to the Public Works Department.

The project includes replacing 11 traffic lights and eliminating six others that a study determined were no longer needed. The lights are along Fifth and Wick avenues and Front Street.

The work will be done in 2021. The cost is estimated at $1 million to $2 million with all of it covered by federal funding except the Market and Boardman streets’ light, which the city will pay to improve.

‘Evening with Fireflies’

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA.

The Pennsylvania Firefly Festival and Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, will host “An Evening with Fireflies: Citizen Science After Dark” at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Participants will observe and record the presence of the state insect, the firefly.

This event is open to anyone age 16 and older. Registration is required by Sunday by calling 724-794-6011 or online at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/an_evening_with_fireflies_citizen_science_after_dark.

The cost is $10, which includes a T-shirt, field guide and more.

Visit railroad yard

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association will host a tour of the Jim Marter Yard, 1340 Poland Ave. It will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission charge is $2.

Girard Council vacancy to be filled Tuesday

Niles

A Girard City Council at-large representative to serve the remainder of the term vacated by William Ryser will be appointed at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 36 Youngstown Warren Road in the Pinetree Plaza.

Members of the Trumbull County Democratic Party Central Committee representing the precincts in Girard will make the selection.

So far, Keith Schubert, Jeff Kay and Chuck Doran have showed interest in the position.

Down Syndrome event

BOARDMAN

The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley is hosting the sixth annual “I CAN SHINE BIKE CAMP” Monday through Friday at Glenwood Junior High School, 7635 Glenwood Ave.

The camp uses adaptive bicycles, a specialized instructional program and trained staff to teach people with disabilities how to ride a conventional bike. The camp is open to all individuals with a disability that meet requirements for participation.

The camp consists of five 75-minute sessions. The cost for DSAV members is $50, and $75 for nomembers. For additional information, call DSAV at 330-726-3728.

Sewer-project loan OK’d in Canfield

CANFIELD

City council approved an application for a loan to design a sanitary-sewer extension to the recently annexed Red Gate Farm development at U.S. Route 62 and Leffingwell Road.

That design work is expected to cost about $330,000, while the total project is estimated at $4.5 million, City Manager Wade Calhoun said. Repayment would be made through user-fee revenue, he said.

Parking lots to close in Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks will temporarily close some of the parking lots throughout the park for its annual pavement marking project. The work will begin today and continue for several days. Lots will reopen once when the work is completed.

Lots scheduled for work are: Yellow Creek Park – Lowellville Road; Slippery Rock Pavilion; Wick Recreation Area – lower lot; and Kirkmere Spur. Several lots along West Glacier Drive also will be affected. The facilities will remain open and accessible for public use. In case of inclement weather, the work schedule will be delayed and adjusted accordingly.