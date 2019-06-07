Surplus food/clothing
East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should bring containers and proper identification.
Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
