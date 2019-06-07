3rd woman nabbed in sex sting

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Another woman arrested in a township prostitution sweep told police she’s been selling herself since she was 13 years old.

Paige Vince, 20, is listed in a township police report as being homeless.

Undercover officers who answered her online sex ad met her Wednesday at the same business used in a separate sting that led to the arrests of two other women Tuesday.

When the officer revealed a badge, “Vince began to cry while saying ‘I’ve been doing this since I was 13 years old,’” the report said.

Officers approached the white male who brought Vince to the business – who is identified in the report but has not been charged – but the man sped away in his car, leading to a brief vehicle chase that officers ultimately ended.

Vince told police she “turns numerous ‘tricks’ daily and has been doing it for a long time,” the report states.

She said the man who brought her to the business knew she was a prostitute because he had recently offered her money for sex.

Officers confiscated the condom Vince brought to the encounter, as well as the cellphone she used to set it up. Officers also found she was in possession of a crack pipe.

Vince was jailed Wednesday. She’s set for arraignment on misdemeanor counts of soliciting for sex and possession of criminal tools and drug paraphernalia Monday in the county area court in Austintown.