Criminal activity in Austintown, Canfield

POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

May 30

Theft: Various meat products were stolen from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: A 15-year-old Austintown Fitch High School student was sent to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown on charges of theft, obstructing official business and tampering with evidence.

May 31

Arrest: Police responded to a person in possible distress near Penny Lane before charging Daniel D. Nelson-Harnevious, 23, with criminal trespassing and violating a protection order. Nelson-Harnevious, of Penny Lane, Austintown, was found in a retention pond in the backyard of a Cross Drive home after a resident there had filed such an order in April against him, a report indicated.

Theft: Someone in the 1200 block of North Four Mile Run Road took a purse from a vehicle.

Theft: A Penny Lane resident told police checks had been stolen from the residence and cashed.

Identity fraud: A person’s identification was used improperly to enter Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Theft: Mail was stolen from a home in the 4600 block of Crabwood Drive.

Drugs: Officers responded to a report of possible drug use at a Mahoning Avenue gas station, where they charged Mary E. Holmes, 28, of Summit Street, Leetonia, and Derek M. Blair, 29, of Oak Street, Salem, with drug abuse after alleging Holmes had in a vehicle a folded piece of paper, inside of which was a brown powdery substance consistent with heroin, as well as two syringes. In addition, Blair was near a men’s room in the business with two bags of a brown substance consistent with heroin and a syringe filled with suspected heroin, police alleged.

Theft: Someone took washer fluid from Certified Oil, 825 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Theft: A wallet was removed from a car in the 4500 block of East Webb Road.

June 1

Assault: A Cumberland Drive woman alleged her former boyfriend assaulted her.

Possible theft: A dealer license plate was lost or stolen off a vehicle at Austintown Auto Sales LLC, 5275 Mahoning Ave.

Domestic violence: Brian D. Bolger of Carnegie Avenue, Austintown, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged that during an argument, Bolger, 45, slapped her face several times and choked her, leaving red marks on the accuser’s neck, before grabbing her arm and throwing her over a couch.

Theft: A $1 fountain drink was stolen from a BP Fast Trac gas station, 3602 Mahoning Ave.

Possible theft: A wallet was lost or stolen at a business in the 4800 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Trespassing: Erica N. Fuller, 37, of Crandall Avenue, Youngstown, faced a criminal-trespassing charge after authorities said she was at a family member’s residence in the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive, in violation of a no-contact order filed against her last month.

June 2

Drugs: Officers responded to a complaint about an erratic driver near South Navarre Avenue before charging Richard R. Nicholas, 22, of North Park Avenue, Warren, and Mar’tae D. Porterfield, 19, of Belmont Avenue Northwest, Warren, with one felony count each of possessing a controlled substance and tampering with evidence after alleging having found a box of 70 Tramadol tablets for which neither man had a prescription. Also discovered nearby was an additional five boxes with a total of more than 500 such prescription tablets that likely were dropped from the vehicle through a hole in the floorboard, a report showed.

Possible child endangerment: Police answered a call in the 5600 block of Tulane Avenue regarding a 2-year-old child outside alone while the father slept. No charges had been filed at the time of the report, though.

Recovered property: A wallet was returned after having been reported lost or stolen near an automated teller machine at Chase Bank, 5531 Mahoning Ave.

June 3

Arrest: After pulling him over near South Meridian and New roads, officers took into custody Kirk A. Miller, 51, of South Edgehill Avenue, Austintown. He was wanted on a Mahoning County Common Pleas Court warrant charging contempt of court.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Oakwood Avenue led to a summons charging Joshua M. Goodwin of Old Furnace Road, Youngstown, with drug abuse (marijuana) after police alleged Goodwin, 31, admitted having a bag of suspected marijuana in the glove compartment.

Theft: Beer was stolen from a Sheetz gas station, 1101 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Trespassing: Authorities filed a criminal-trespassing charge against Patrick M. Vinion, 34, of North Yorkshire Boulevard, Austintown, after having received a complaint that Vinion was at a Compass West Drive apartment in violation of a Dec. 30, 2017, warning police had issued for him to stay off the property.

June 4

Arrest: Police received information about a car in a ditch near South Turner Road, where they charged Eric D. Devault, 37, with operating a vehicle impaired. Devault, of Canfield Road, Canfield, registered a 0.158 blood-alcohol content, nearly double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, and was cited on a charge of failure to control a motor vehicle, a report stated.

Arrest: After getting a call pertaining to a reckless motorist at a North Canfield-Niles Road gas station, authorities charged Jennifer N. Murray, 26, with operating a vehicle impaired. The Westerville, Ohio, woman, who a man said had struck his vehicle, registered a 0.287 blood-alcohol content, a report indicated.

Drugs: Officers near Winchester and Oakwood avenues pulled over then charged Brandon A. Brown, 35, of South Beverly Avenue, Austintown, with drug abuse (marijuana) and tampering with evidence after alleging having found a small bag of suspected marijuana, as well as suspected marijuana in his mouth. While being processed, Brown refused several times to open his mouth for authorities so that he could be properly photographed, a report showed.

Attempted breaking and entering: A cinder block was found near the main door at AT&T, 6000 Mahoning Ave., presumably after someone had tried to enter.

Identity fraud: A Meadow Lane resident found out personal information had been used to open unauthorized accounts.

Drugs: Authorities responded to a fight among four people in the 4300 block of Mahoning Avenue, where they charged Stacy J. Buckhout of Muskegon, Mich., with one felony count each of drug abuse (methamphetamine) and tampering with evidence. Buckhout, 27, had in a cigarette pack a bag containing a white rocklike substance she admitted was methamphetamine, and which tested positive for the drug; she also had tossed the crumpled pack to the ground, police alleged.

Drugs: A towel on the pavement next to a truck at a Seventy-Six Drive motel caught an officer’s attention before police charged Johnny G. Sherlock, 33, of North Augusta, S.C., with drug abuse (marijuana). Sherlock had a small bag of suspected marijuana in his pocket, along with a piece of suspected burned marijuana in the car, a report stated.

June 5

Arrest: Police investigated a vehicle that reportedly had its engine running for about an hour at a Compass West Drive apartment complex, where they cited Nelfonda D. Lynch, 27, of Fairmont Avenue, Youngstown, on a charge of having a bag of suspected marijuana. In addition, Lynch, who was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant, faced a falsification charge when, officers alleged, she provided a phony name and date of birth.

CANFIELD

May 30

Citation: Hunter Smith, 19, of Salem-Alliance Road, Salem, was given a minor-misdemeanor citation charging him with driving 47 mph on South Palmyra Road, which has a 35-mph speed limit.

May 31

Citation: After stopping his car on West Main Street, officers cited Travis Marriotti, 35, of South Raccoon Road, Canfield, on a charge of traveling 54 mph in a 35-mph area.

June 1

Drugs: A traffic stop on West Main Street resulted in charges of drug abuse (marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia against Nolan Hall of Creed Street, Struthers. Hall, 26, also was charged with driving under a license-forfeiture suspension.

June 2

Summons: Police on Newton Square Drive issued a summons charging Lavina Thouvenin, 29, of Canton, with driving under suspension.