Planning underway for Poland forest bridge repair
POLAND — Planning for repair of the Mauthe Bridge in the Poland Municipal Forest is officially underway as the project oversight committee met for the first time this afternoon.
The committee is made up of village Solicitor Jay Macejko, councilman and forest board member Sam Moffie, forest board member Mark Thompson, Charles Rumberg, president of the Poland Forest Foundation, and Patty Wynat and Bernie Petro, citizen representatives. Mayor TIm Sicafuse is advising the committee.
MS Consultants of Youngstown, which designed the bridge renovations, estimated the project would cost about $86,000.
At the meeting, the group discussed steps for moving forward, including putting together the bid package and advertising the project.
For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
