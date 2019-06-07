Pair arrested in Campbell traffic stop

olice arrested a man and woman after finding pills, marijuana and a loaded handgun in a car pulled over Thursday for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Daquan Lake, 20, of West Florida Avenue, Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs.

Anietra Frost, 22, of Elm Street in Youngstown, was booked into the jail on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said officers pulled over a car Lake was driving about 3:50 p.m. on Jackson Street when it failed to stop while making a turn.