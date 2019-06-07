Mahoning drivers, beware: OVI checkpoint Saturday

Staff report

CANFIELD

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint in Mahoning County on Saturday night.

The location and exact time of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning, the patrol said.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Lt. Brad Bucey, commander of the Canfield Post, said. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”