Mahoning grand jury’s latest indictments

maHONING COUNTY

Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following people Thursday:

Marquise Green, 27, Terra Alta Street Northeast, Warren, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Keyairra R. Bulls, 20; Jazlynn M. Bulls, 18; and Amaris Gordon, 20, all of Mahoning County Justice Center, burglary (Keyairra Bulls only), aggravated burglary, felonious assault and assault.

Anthony L.E. Ellison, 19, Mahoning County Justice Center, menacing by stalking and domestic violence.

Nathan D. Clinger, 32, Mahoning County Justice Center, two counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance.

Danny Daviduk, 41, North Belle Vista Avenue, two counts of receiving stolen property and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

Lawrence C. Mitchum, 39, Columbus, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Lance Thomas, 49, East Philadelphia Avenue, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Elizabeth Hernandez, 32, Mahoning County Justice Center, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of cocaine.

Tony M. Staples, 21, Cornell Avenue, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture specifications.

Stacey Rice, 29, Idlewood Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine.

Lamar Armstrong, 32, DuPont Street, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Aubreyona Richard, 25, Victor Avenue, possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Dwayne Shinn, aka Dwayne Louis Jackson, 62, Shehy Street, selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn L. Fletcher, 30, South Portland Avenue, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Winfield, 55, Ridge Road, Canfield, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine.

Billy O. McGeorge, 19, Mahoning County Justice Center, possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications.

Kristy J. Rice, 46, East Broadway Avenue, Girard, three counts of illegal processing of drug documents.