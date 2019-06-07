Long-distance trip: NASA opening space station to visitors
NEW YORK (AP) — NASA announced Friday that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year.
The round-trip ticket will cost an estimated $58 million. And accommodations aboard the orbiting outpost will run about $35,000 per night, for trips of up to 30 days long.
The space agency says only two visitors per year will be allowed, for now. Private astronauts will have to meet the same medical standards and training and certification procedures as regular crew members.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 24, 2017 10:31 a.m.
Trump calls US astronaut who broke record for time in space
- September 4, 2009 midnight
Discovery astronauts install new tank
- December 7, 2015 midnight
First US shipment in months lifts off to supply space station
- August 29, 2009 midnight
At long last, shuttle Discovery blasts off
- March 1, 2019 midnight
SpaceX debuts crew capsule
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.