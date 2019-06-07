Kovach wins state small business award

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The National Federation of Independent Business in Ohio named Claudia Kovach, vice president of City Machine Technologies Inc., its 2019 Small Business Champion winner for Ohio.

Kovach is the chairwoman of the NFIB Youngstown Area Action Council and sits on the NFIB Leadership Council in Ohio.

“Claudia Kovach absolutely has all the qualities of a small-business champion,” said Roger Geiger, vice president and executive director of NFIB in Ohio. “We are proud to recognize her as NFIB’s 2019 Small Business Champion for Ohio. She volunteers her time to the small-business community, not just at the local and state levels, but also nationally by creating National Skilled Trades Day this year. Claudia is a great example to her fellow small-business owners on how engaging with elected officials at both the state and federal level can make a difference.”

Kovach’s father and mother, Mike and Joanie, received the honor in 2006.

“It is an honor and a privilege to follow in my parents’ footsteps as an NFIB Small Business Champion,” she said. “My brother [Chip] and I work hard to carry on the good repair and customer service CMT is known for in our industry.”

Each year, NFIB names a Small Business Champion for Ohio from among its membership of 22,000 small businesses in the state. This individual gives time and resources to promote small-business causes through involvement in NFIB activities as well as demonstrates a spirit of service toward the community and a commitment to advancing the concept of free enterprise, according to the association.

Kovach has been with her family’s business since 2006.

The Youngstown company is an industrial service provider and electromagnetic manufacturer.