Kale-Pesta sole person to seek Mahoning County Dem Party leadership

YOUNGSTOWN — Joyce Kale-Pesta, the interim Mahoning County Democratic Party chairwoman, was the only person to apply to fill the seat on a permanent basis.

Today was the deadline to submit letters of interest for the leadership post.

So Kale-Pesta, who is also the director of the county board of elections, will officially be elected to the position by the party’s central committee at a Tuesday meeting, set to start at 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church Hall in Boardman.

“I’m excited to lead the party and concentrate on strengthening our local candidates,” she said.

