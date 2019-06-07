Kale-Pesta sole person to seek Mahoning County Dem Party leadership


June 7, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Joyce Kale-Pesta, the interim Mahoning County Democratic Party chairwoman, was the only person to apply to fill the seat on a permanent basis.

Today was the deadline to submit letters of interest for the leadership post.

So Kale-Pesta, who is also the director of the county board of elections, will officially be elected to the position by the party’s central committee at a Tuesday meeting, set to start at 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church Hall in Boardman.

“I’m excited to lead the party and concentrate on strengthening our local candidates,” she said.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

