JCC welcomes all to open house June 23


June 7, 2019 at 12:33p.m.

Staff report

Youngstown

The Logan Campus of the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown plans a free open house for the public June 23.

The event at the campus, 3245 Logan Way, will run from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature food, games and a preview of some of the programs the JCC offers.

Participants will be permitted to swim in the outdoor pool, sample group exercise classes, group aquatic classes and receive a chair massage.

