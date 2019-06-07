HomeGoods/TJX provides $500,000 for improvements to Lordstown schools

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

HomeGoods/TJX, which is building a warehouse on Ellsworth Bailey Road, has donated $500,000 to Lordstown schools so it can improve its new soccer and track complex and make security and other improvements.

“We are very pleased to confirm that HomeGoods, together with its sister brand, Homesense, has fulfilled our commitment to contribute $500,000 to the Lordstown Local School District,” HomeGoods said in a press release.

“This contribution will be used to fund projects the school district has prioritized as important to the school community, including the development of a new storage and concession facility for Lordstown Veterans Memorial Stadium, as well as security upgrades for Lords- town High School and Lordstown Elementary School,” HomeGoods said.

“We are thrilled to be joining the community and believe that locating our new distribution center in Lordstown will serve our network of HomeGoods and Homesense stores well. We hope our contribution helps demonstrate our ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor and is the start of a long and mutually beneficial relationship within the Village.”

Lordstown Schools Superintendent Terry Armstrong also issued a press release, saying the school district is “very appreciative of the opportunities this donation will provide.”

Because of HomeGoods’ promise to provide the money, the Lords- town school board constructed safety vestibules at the high school and elementary school last summer. A security vestibule provides an area where parents and others can visit the building to communicate with officials or drop off items without having to enter the building.

The school district recently began a “Finish the Field” fundraiser that included donations from local companies Holton Inc. and Lordstown Energy Center. Holton’s money will pay for a flag pole, and the LEC money will pay for a scoreboard.

“We appreciate being able to provide these amenities and support our student-athletes, school community and school safety without having to use tax dollars,” Armstrong said.