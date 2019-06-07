Fourth fire at vacant house


June 7, 2019 at 10:49a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A vacant house at 154 S. Truesdale Ave. on the East Side was damaged by fire for the fourth time late Thursday.

Crews were called about 11 p.m. and found the home on fire but managed to put it out quickly.

There were no injuries. A damage estimate is not available.

