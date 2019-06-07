Fourth fire at vacant house
YOUNGSTOWN
A vacant house at 154 S. Truesdale Ave. on the East Side was damaged by fire for the fourth time late Thursday.
Crews were called about 11 p.m. and found the home on fire but managed to put it out quickly.
There were no injuries. A damage estimate is not available.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 25, 2001 midnight
Fire marshal investigates string of fires
- July 21, 2008 3:11 p.m.
Fires damage vacant store and houses
- August 6, 2015 9:33 a.m.
2 Warren boys face arson charges
- April 4, 2006 midnight
City firefighters worry about arsons
- May 5, 2013 12:03 a.m.
Youngstown fire damages neighboring South Side home
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.