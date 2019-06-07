Former YPD officer Chance indicted on charges of falsifying CCW records

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A former city police officer was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges that he falsified records for people trying to get a concealed-carry permit.

The grand jury indicted Phil Chance Jr., 39, on six counts of tampering with records and six counts of falsification.

Chance is accused of falsifying certification and attendance records for people who were attempting their CCW license in 2018.

Chance resigned from the department in 2012 after a theft investigation that also involved the FBI.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone said there could be more charges filed against Chance. He said Chance has been giving CCW lessons since 2010.

Chance is not certified to be a CCW instructor, Yacovone said.

The indictments came after an investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Yacovone said. Yacovone would not say what would happen to someone who received certification from Chance, but he did say everyone so far has been “extremely cooperative.”

The BCI investigation first followed an investigation by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year. The sheriff’s office referred calls for comment to BCI. A spokesman for BCI said it had no comment until the case is completed.

Chance resigned from the city police department after officials there received several complaints by people who said Chance stole money from someone he came into contact with as an officer. The department had also received other complaints from people.

With the help of the FBI, police set up an “integrity test” for Chance, placing him in a situation where there was something of value for him to take. Chance failed the test, resigned and also gave up his certification to be a police officer in Ohio or face being fired and possible prosecution.

That came on the heels of a 60-day suspension for using a drug not approved by a city-approved doctor. When he came back on duty, he signed an agreement that if he was ever in trouble again, he would resign.

The resignation came three days after a jury in Cleveland federal court found him guilty of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, RICO conspiracy, obstruction of justice and two counts of extortion.

Chance’s father, Phil Chance Sr., served as Mahoning County sheriff from Jan. 7, 1997, until July 16, 1999. He, too, resigned amid allegations of impropriety. He was convicted after a trial in federal court and served a federal prison sentence.