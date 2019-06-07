Firm to reapply for permits to build gas pipeline

MIDDLETOWN, N.J.

An Oklahoma company says it will reapply to build a hotly contested pipeline that would carry natural gas from Pennsylvania through New Jersey, and under a bay and the ocean to New York.

Tulsa-based Williams Companies says it will reapply for key environmental permits that were rejected Wednesday night by New Jersey regulators.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection rejected the permits without prejudice, meaning the company can reapply.

On Thursday morning, the company said it would do just that.

“We are currently assessing the discrete technical issues raised by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection related to our application for water quality certification,” Williams said in a statement.

“We believe that we can be responsive to the issues raised by the agency and intend to resubmit the application to the agency in a timely manner to maintain the customer’s in-service date requirement.”

It marked the second time in a month that the proposal survived a rejection by state regulators in the region.

