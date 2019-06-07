Cops find gun, drugs after chase

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a pair of officers who chased a man around a store at 911 Belmont Ave. on Thursday afternoon found a loaded handgun, 19 bags of marijuana and four bags of heroin.

Antwan Teemer, 32, of Cohasset Drive, is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons and drug charges. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Officers Ryan Curry and Amir Khan were on patrol by the store at about 2:50 p.m. when they noticed Teemer and a woman walking toward the back of the store, according to a report. The report also said the officers went to question them because the area is known for a large amount of drug sales.

When the pair were ordered to show their hands, reports said Teemer began running in a circle around the store twice, tossing a gun and a plastic bag as he ran. He then ran into Curry, who tripped him up enough for Khan to tackle him, reports said.

Reports said Teemer struggled but the two officers managed to handcuff him. When they searched him they found the bags of marijuana in a pants pocket, reports said. The officers found the bag with herion inside that was tossed and a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

Teemer is not allowed to have a gun because of prior criminal convictions, reports said. Reports said he also was taken into custody on a warrant in a traffic case.

The woman was let go with no charges filed.