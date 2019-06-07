Cops arrest man downtown

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said they found a loaded 9 mm handgun on a man early Friday downtown after the man took the gun out of a vehicle in front of a pair of plainclothes vice squad officers.

Tonnie Badie, 29, of South Bon Air Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons charges after he was arrested just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Commerce Street.

Reports said the officers were parked in a downtown parking lot when Badie opened the door of a vehicle in front of their unmarked car, got something out of the front seat and stuffed something in the front of his pants like someone would carry a gun.

Badie walked away and as he did the officers could see a bulge in his waistband that looked like a gun, reports said. Reports said the officers followed him and when they told Badie they were police he tried to run but they managed to grab him and search him, finding a 9 mm handgun in his waistband.

Badie has a past weapons offense that prohibits him from having a gun.