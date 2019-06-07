Births


June 7, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Corey and Kelly Rauschenbach, Canfield, girl, June 5.

Zachariah and Sarah Dunkin, Berlin Center, girl, June 5.

Lorena Delp and Michael Hagan, Salem, boy, June 5.

Sara Eicher, Hubbard, boy, June 5.

Joseph and Sarah Nigro, Canfield, girl, June 5.

Ashlena Moore and Houston Sexton, Mingo Junction, boy, June 5.

Nora Meserve and Kristopher Green, Canfield, boy, June 5.

Justo and Tanera Rodriguez, Youngstown, boy, June 5.

Ashley McQuiston, Struthers, boy, June 5.

Mitchel and Erica McCarthy, Campbell, girl, June 5.

Madelyn Tareshawty and Job Yeaton, Canfield, girl, June 5.

