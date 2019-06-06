Youngstown Water Department report to be sent this month
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown Water Department customers will receive copies of a consumer-confidence report with their water bills by July 1.
The report is required by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act Reauthorization of 1996. The information in the report details what is in the water.
The city purchases water from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District and distributes about 18 million gallons a day through 750 miles of pipelines to residents of Youngstown, Austintown, Boardman, Canfield Township and Liberty and sells it in bulk to Mineral Ridge, Girard, the city of Canfield and North Jackson.
For an additional copy of the report, call the department’s engineering office at 330-742-8765.
