World War II B-29 Superfortress bomber to make stop at airport

VIENNA

The World War II B-29 Superfortress bomber “Fifi” will come to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport on June 24 and be joined by a T-6 Texan and PT-13 Stearman. The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour brings the show to airports across North America each year. Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 cockpit.

The B-29 and other aircraft are scheduled to arrive at noon June 24. The event is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 through June 30. Supporting aircraft will be offering rides all five days. The B-29 flies 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 29 and June 30.

Cockpit tours of the B-29 will be available beginning at 9 a.m., except June 29 and June 30, when they will begin at noon.

Access to the planes is $10 for adults and $5 for youth age 10 to 17. Children under age 9 are admitted free. Rides range from $85 to $1,995 depending on aircraft type. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org.