Teen could be third charged with homicide since 2015

Plea hearing in juvenile court set for Monday

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

For possibly the third time in recent years, an area teen could be facing a murder charge after a 2:30 p.m. confrontation Tuesday on Maryland Street Northwest.

Dareontai Carmichael, 16, of Porter Street Northeast stood before a Trumbull County Juvenile Court magistrate Wednesday. He’s not officially charged, but officials said they plan to charge him with murder and felonious assault and expect to have charges finalized by his 10 a.m. Monday plea hearing in juvenile court.

If he’s charged with murder, it would follow the aggravated murder and other convictions of Jacob LaRosa of Niles in 2018, and manslaughter conviction of Bresha Meadows of Warren in 2017. LaRosa was 15 when he killed his elderly neighbor in 2015. Meadows was 14 when she killed her father in 2016.

Police say they arrested Carmichael shortly after the 2:30 p.m. shooting behind a building in the Warren Heights apartments. Carmichael fled from the apartment and was found a short time later on nearby Ogden Avenue. He was taken to the juvenile justice center.

Killed was Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest, apparently from gunshot wound to the hip and shoulder.

A 25-year-old man was also shot in the leg and was in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

An apartment complex resident said many children were playing not far from where the shooting took place, but one of them alerted her to people talking about guns, and she pulled her children inside the apartment.

Several gunshots rang out shortly after that. She saw Williams on the ground and the other man running away bleeding. She said about a 30 people were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Carmichael appeared before Magistrate Terry Swauger in. At Carmichael’s next hearing, a plea will be entered for him. He was represented by Atty. Rob Kokor with the public defender’s office.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom. Carmichael spoke briefly with his mother before he stood before the magistrate. The slim young man said “yes sir” and “no sir” to the two questions Swauger asked him.

Police said a female, also 16, was questioned in the case but released to her family.

Police learned Williams died about 5:25 p.m. The other victim arrived at Trumbull Regional Medical Center seeking treatment and was later transferred to St. Elizabeth.