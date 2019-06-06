Valley contingent to Normandy in awe of experience


June 6, 2019 at 9:05p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A contingent of Youngstown Rotarians and a U.S. representative for part of the Mahoning Valley attended the emotional 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of World War II in Normandy, France, on Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, said, “I was extremely proud to be here – not as a congressman, but as an American. It is a day I will never, ever forget.

“The course of mankind was forever changed – for the better – on June 6, 1944, as brave Americans and our Allies undertook the largest seaborne invasion in history and landed in Normandy to free the world from Hitler’s tyranny,” he added.

