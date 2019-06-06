U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson attends D-Day ceremony in Normandy


June 6, 2019 at 10:10a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson today attended the 75th anniversary ceremony of the D-Day invasion in Normandy.

“I was extremely proud to be here today - not as a congressman, but as an American. It is a day I will never, ever forget,” said Johnson of Marietta, R-6th.

“The course of mankind was forever changed - for the better - on June 6, 1944, as brave Americans and our Allies undertook the largest seaborne invasion in history and landed in Normandy to free the world from Hitler’s tyranny,” he added.

