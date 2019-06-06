Teen files objection to rape charge
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
An East High School teen found delinquent on a rape charge has objected to the ruling.
Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court on Wednesday heard arguments from attorneys representing Ramir Bledsoe, 16, who objected to the verdict and the work of prosecutors, who filed their own response.
Bledsoe’s attorney argued the evidence contained no physical or medical evidence of the sexual assault and contradicting testimony, while prosecutors countered the case included expert testimony, adding less than 8 percent of sexual-assault cases result in physical findings, according to Wes Skeels, court administrator.
Judge Dellick had not made a determination on the objections as of late Wednesday afternoon, Skeels said.
Bledsoe was charged in December with raping a then-15-year-old girl at the Canfield Fairgrounds. He’s remained in detention at the county Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center for nearly 100 days since his house arrest was revoked in February for playing in a high-school basketball game while wearing his GPS ankle bracelet. His trial ended in April.
