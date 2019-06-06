Some parking lots at Mill Creek closed
YOUNGSTOWN
Mill Creek MetroParks will temporarily close some of the parking lots throughout the park for its annual pavement marking project.
The work will begin Thursday and continue for several days. Lots will reopen when the work is completed. Lots scheduled for work are: Yellow Creek Park - Lowellville Road; Slippery Rock Pavilion; Wick Recreation Area - lower lot; and Kirkmere Spur.
Several lots along West Glacier Drive also will be affected. The facilities will remain open and accessible for public use. In case of inclement weather, the work schedule will be delayed and adjusted accordingly.
