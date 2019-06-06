Selected local stocks


June 6, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,21.37‚àí0.52

Aqua America, .20 40.630.81

Avalon Holdings,2.270.0018

Chemical Bank, .2839.57‚àí0.63

Community Health Sys, .212.70‚àí0.24

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.700.98

Farmers Nat., .0713.98‚àí0.19

First Energy, .36 43.071.23

Fifth/Third, .1627.17‚àí0.16

First Niles Financial, .057.750.00

FNB Corp., .1211.39‚àí0.09

General Motors, .3835.840.11

General Electric, .129.89‚àí0.11

Huntington Bank, .11 13.410.04

JP Morgan Chase, .56110.130.38

Key Corp, .1116.89‚àí0.06

Macy’s, .38 21.06‚àí0.56

Parker Hannifin, .76162.371.17

PNC, .75134.250.84

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88164.952.77

Stoneridge27.380.35

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.29‚àí0.09

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.

