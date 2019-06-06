Power outage reported in Boardman
BOARDMAN
A power outage has been reported along state Route 224 and Market Street shortly after noon,
According to Ohio Edison, 966 customers are affected.
Crews have arrived to repair what is reported to be a wire down.
