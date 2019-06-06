POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

May 28

Assault: A Partridge Park Drive woman suffered an injury before reporting having been assaulted.

May 29

Harassment: A Clyde Drive woman said she’s being harassed via telecommunications.

May 30

Assault: A Thunderbird Lane man and another township man reported having been assaulted and threatened.

BOARDMAN

May 30

False alarms: A man reportedly twice called police – once to report a group of juveniles smoking marijuana in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Doral Drive, then to claim they were about to fight one another in the same area. Neither proved true, however, and the caller may have been upset because the teens left his car club, a report indicated.

Theft: Officers were sent to the Trumbull County jail to pick up Joshua D. Zickefoose, 40, of Clifton Avenue Northeast, Warren, who was wanted on a theft warrant. Zickefoose was accused of stealing two T-shirts May 10 from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A man reportedly stole $19 worth of items that included a pair of jeans from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Harassment: A Massachusetts Avenue woman told officers that starting last month, a male her daughter had dated put unwanted messages on the daughter’s Facebook page.

Theft: Authorities were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to take custody of Charly A. Quesada, 38, of Saranac Avenue, Youngstown, who was charged after police alleged Quesada left Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road, on May 6 wearing a $45 pair of shoes he had not paid for.

Theft: Daniel W. Skruck of East Judson Avenue, Youngstown, faced a charge after police accused Skruck, 35, of stealing 10 pieces of construction equipment and a $299 drill kit from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd.

Theft by deception: An Angiline Drive woman told officers she had received a series of calls from someone claiming to represent Microsoft Corp. who demanded she satisfy an outstanding $299 bill, supposedly for an operating system. After refusing several times to pay it, the caller claimed that to make up for the inconvenience, $1,300 would be deposited into her bank account, but that she first needed to purchase a $1,000 Best Buy gift card, which she refused to do, and could keep the rest before she noticed $1,300 had been deposited into then removed from the account.

Theft: Gerard W. Susa, 66, of East Pasadena Avenue, Youngstown, surrendered on a theft charge, related to a May 3 shoplifting situation in which $117 worth of cleaning products and food was stolen from Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

Theft: A girl about age 12 and two women in their mid-20s reportedly stole 20 articles of clothing, including three T-shirts, from Kohl’s.

Theft: Andrew L. Locke, 35, of Deerfield, was charged with leaving Red Lobster, 1410 Boardman-Poland Road, without paying a food bill.

Harassment: A South Schenley Avenue woman said her soon-to-be former husband has sent and made several weeks’ worth of unwanted text messages and calls to her.

Theft: The front license plate was stolen off a vehicle in the 4000 block of South Avenue.

Theft: A man reportedly stole food and drink items from Walmart.

May 31

Arrest: After having responded to a family argument at a Larkridge Avenue residence, police near Lake Park Road pulled over a motorcycle and charged Denis W. Davis, 44, of Larkridge, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired. Davis registered a 0.12 blood-alcohol content, slightly above Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Aggravated menacing: An employee with a Stadium Drive transmission shop alleged a man and a woman arrived and threatened to beat him up, evidently regarding a remaining payment that needed to be made for another person’s vehicle repairs.

Assault: A Fort Wayne, Ind., man told police that while in a restaurant at a South Avenue motel, a man came to his booth and shoved him after a second man reportedly had given the accuser’s wife unwanted attention.

Theft: An Austintown woman reported her purse, $113 and several credit and debit cards stolen from her vehicle in the 300 block of Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Samantha Y. Stewart, 34, of Denver Drive, Lake Milton, was charged in the theft of $44 worth of property that included an $11 pair of sunglasses from Walmart.

Burglary: A Lockwood Boulevard woman told officers that while speaking to a neighbor, she saw a figure exit her front door and enter the neighbor’s home. The accuser also reportedly found two shell casings in her garage, and police said they found five bullet holes in a nearby attic door. Missing from the garage was a $20 video camera.

Threats: A Loma Vista Drive woman alleged her former boyfriend, in violation of a protection order she had filed against him, came to her place of employment and, when she refused to allow him in, threatened to kill her.

Theft/criminal mischief: Someone in the 700 block of Orlo Lane entered an unlocked vehicle, in which various contents were strewn about. Items missing included an electronic pad and miscellaneous papers.

Theft: The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Youngstown handed Keymoni M.L. Williams, 18, to Boardman police. Williams, of Canfield Road, Youngstown, was accused of taking $220 worth of clothing Feb. 14 from Kohl’s.

Arrest: Authorities responded to a 911 call regarding a fight in the 4500 block of Grover Drive, where they charged Nechelle M. Johnson, 27, of Grover, Boardman, with obstructing official business. Several times Johnson refused to open her door for officers, who were attempting to ascertain whether anyone inside had been injured, a report stated.

Theft: A Youngstown man who went to a Market Street business to buy a $117 money order left and realized he’d apparently been short-changed $100.

Theft by deception: A woman in the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru, 1301 Boardman-Poland Road, reportedly bought $4 worth of merchandise with a $50 bill later shown to be counterfeit. Also, video surveillance purportedly showed the same person committing the same crime days earlier at the business, a police report said.

June 1

Arrest: Officers answered a call about a parking-lot dispute in the 1100 block of Doral Drive, where they took Diaysha V. Jones, 19, into custody. Jones, of Spring Street, Struthers, was wanted on a Campbell warrant charging her with violating a court order.

Criminal damaging: A Lockwood Boulevard woman called police after saying someone placed an unknown small device atop her car and before officers discovered the device had been screwed into the roof.

Assault: Authorities responded to an altercation among three women at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Boardman-Canfield Road, where one woman reported having been punched in the temple area and scratched numerous times on her left arm.

Burglary: A woman told authorities a man had entered her Basil Avenue residence before police reported finding footprints on the top of a tractor in the backyard, which the burglar may have used to climb over a railing and onto the rear porch. Nothing appeared to have been taken and no suspects were found, a report said.

Domestic violence: Richard J. Cancio of Wolosyn Circle, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged Cancio, 42, squeezed her arm, threw the accuser against a car and threatened to kill her during an argument regarding relationship issues.

Theft: Two men and a woman in their 20s reportedly stole $200 worth of clothing from Walmart.

Theft: Dvaille L. Williams Jr., 24, of West Evergreen Avenue, Youngs-town, was charged, accused of stealing a $7 sweatshirt from Walmart.

Domestic violence: A 12-year-old Boardman girl faced a charge after her father alleged that during an argument that apparently began when he forbade her from using a family computer, the girl shoved him into a dining-room table.

Theft: Two males in their late teens or early 20s reportedly stole $726 worth of property, such as a DVD player, from Walmart.

Theft: A man in his 50s reportedly took $149 worth of meat products from Walmart.

Weapon: Officers received information that a Homestead Drive residence had been struck by a bullet before they found a .22-caliber bullet wedged in an area near a damaged rear sliding-glass door. During the investigation, a juvenile who lives at the home admitted having accidentally discharged the firearm, though no one was injured, a report showed.

June 2

Arrest: Police answered a call regarding a property report at a Hillman Way apartment before arresting Darell L. Perez, 33, of that address. The Boardman man was wanted on a bench warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Theft: A man reportedly switched price tags on five items while in Walmart, then self-scanned the merchandise for the lower prices.

Theft: Walmart surveillance footage reportedly captured a man stealing $102 worth of property, including a 1-gallon container of laundry detergent.

June 3

Arrest: A traffic stop near Market Street and Indianola Road resulted in the arrest of Maurice D. Willis, 50, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Willis, who has two OVI convictions within the last six years, refused to submit to breath and urine tests, a report indicated.

Criminal mischief: A car on Hudson Avenue was found with a broken passenger-side window. The repair estimate was $250.

Burglary: To a residence in the 60 block of Shadyside Drive after a rear door had been forced open. Stolen were $625, a 65-inch TV and a variety of jewelry, for a $3,775 loss, a report said.

Counterfeit: A woman reportedly paid for $12 worth of merchandise at Office Max, 427 Boardman-Poland Road, with a phony $100 bill.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a shed on Shadyside Drive and stole two snow blowers, a boat anchor and fenders and two life jackets. The loss was calculated at $1,020.

Theft: Lauryn N. Murrell, 19, and Taelyn T. Rose, 20, faced theft charges after authorities alleged the two Pittsburgh women stole $477 worth of undergarments and other items from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall. Rose also was charged with possessing criminal tools when, police said, she had a piece of lining wrapped in foil and a garbage bag that allowed security sensors on some of the stolen merchandise to be bypassed.

Theft: Destiny V. Casey of Palmer Avenue, Youngstown, was charged after officers alleged Casey, 23, intentionally failed to self-scan 26 items, including socks, valued at $218 while in Walmart.

Trespassing: Authorities filed a criminal-trespassing charge against Richard J. Cancio, 42, of Wolosyn Circle, Boardman, after providing a police escort for a woman to the apartment, where they alleged finding Cancio inside, which was in violation of conditions of his bond.

Theft: Leobardo Prado Jr., 36, of Poland Avenue, Struthers, was charged after a $99 package of earphones was taken from Walmart.