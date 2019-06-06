One man's quiet D-Day remembrance in Youngstown
Greetings!
I took Lifesavers out to S.Sgt Pape, 2nd Ranger, this morning and placed them on his stone at Lake Park Cemetery.
When he went ashore D-Day, he carried two packs in his pocket and that was the only thing he had to eat for 2 days in battle.
I use to take them over to his home when I visited him every June 6. He and I would talk for hours of his experiences those three days.
Out of 125 men, on the third day only 25 were left.
I also stopped to salute Cpl. William Roble, and what a fine job the staff that The Vindy did to honor Cpl. Roble.
Again, I wish to thank you all for helping with his photo. Cpl. Roble would be very proud..
Respectfully, Dale Rhinehart
More like this from vindy.com
- October 26, 2014 midnight
VIDEO | Vindicator’s stashed WWII files lay to rest man’s questions
- May 31, 2015 midnight
Pulling threads of a Valley war hero
- August 14, 2003 midnight
Skipper isn't satisfied
- October 27, 2008 midnight
Today is Monday, Oct. 27, the 301st day of 2008. There are 65 days left in the year. On this date in
- May 23, 2009 midnight
Letter about fallen soldier hits home for Kix Brooks
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.