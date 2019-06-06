One man's quiet D-Day remembrance in Youngstown

Greetings!

I took Lifesavers out to S.Sgt Pape, 2nd Ranger, this morning and placed them on his stone at Lake Park Cemetery.

When he went ashore D-Day, he carried two packs in his pocket and that was the only thing he had to eat for 2 days in battle.

I use to take them over to his home when I visited him every June 6. He and I would talk for hours of his experiences those three days.

Out of 125 men, on the third day only 25 were left.

I also stopped to salute Cpl. William Roble, and what a fine job the staff that The Vindy did to honor Cpl. Roble.

Again, I wish to thank you all for helping with his photo. Cpl. Roble would be very proud..

Respectfully, Dale Rhinehart