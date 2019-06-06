New D.A.R.E car

AUSTINTOWN

Greenwood Chevrolet representatives will unveil a new, customized D.A.R.E. car that will be used by the township’s police department at 2:30 p.m. Monday at 4695 Mahoning Ave.

The car is a 2018 Chevy Camaro featuring a customized D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) car wrap.

Austintown D.A.R.E. officers, school officials, township officials and police will be in attendance.

Hunt Valve contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won an $83,500 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of flow-control valves.

Mexican church leader still its ‘apostle’ after rape arrest

MEXICO CITY

The Mexico-based La Luz del Mundo church said Wednesday that its leader and “apostle” Naason Joaquin Garcia, who was arrested in California on charges of human trafficking and child rape, remains the spiritual leader of the group, which claims 5 million followers in 58 countries. It also strongly denied the charges.

Joaquin Garcia and a follower of the church, Susana Medina Oaxaca, 24, were arrested Monday after landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

Joaquin Garcia, 50, and three co-defendants face a 26-count felony complaint with allegations that range from human trafficking and production of child pornography to rape of a minor. The charges detail allegations involving three girls and one woman between 2015 and 2018 in Los Angeles County.

Protesters: 40 bodies pulled from Nile

KHARTOUM, Sudan

More than 40 bodies of people slain by Sudanese security forces were pulled from the Nile River in the capital of Khartoum, organizers of pro-democracy demonstrations said Wednesday, and new clashes brought the death toll in three days of the ruling military’s crackdown to 108.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, one of the protest groups, reported eight more deaths by late Wednesday and said at least 509 people had been wounded.

A spokesman for the protesters said they would continue their demonstrations and strikes seeking to pressure the military into handing over power to a civilian authority.

Nepal Everest cleanup drive yields garbage, bodies

KATHMANDU, Nepal

A Nepal government expedition to Mount Everest has removed 24,200 pounds of garbage and four bodies from the world’s highest mountain, officials said Wednesday.

Tourism Department official Danduraj Ghimire said the cleaners spent weeks collecting food wrappings, cans, bottles and empty oxygen cylinders.

Ghimire said the four bodies were exposed by melting snow and were carried to base camp and then flown to a hospital in Kathmandu for identification. Climbers struggling to make it down the mountain alive sometimes are unable to carry out the bodies of teammates who have died.

More than 300 climbers have died on Everest since it was first conquered in 1953.

Staff/wire reports