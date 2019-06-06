Man faces gun charges
YOUNGSTOWN
An indictment was unsealed today in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging a South Glenellen Avenue man with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictment says that Harold Shuler, 29, had a 9 mm handgun when he was pulled over by Youngstown police about 1:50 a.m. March 16 for running a stop sign at Market Street and East LaClede Avenue. Police searched the car because they smelled marijuana inside and found the gun during the search.
Shuler is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2014 felony conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, the indictment said.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 21, 2016 12:11 p.m.
Youngstown cops seize 2 more weapons over the weekend
- September 8, 2017 midnight
Man indicted for beating captured on video
- March 18, 2019 3:13 p.m.
3 men arraigned on gun charges after weekend arrest
- September 7, 2017 4:59 p.m.
Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 18
- May 18, 2009 3:30 p.m.
City man faces numerous charges for eluding cops during chase
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.