Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ANDERSON, KEVIN A, 11/18/1971, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., INTIMIDATION - PUBLIC SERVANT/PARTY OFFICIAL

IRBY, MARQUEESHA LYNN, 11/15/1994, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, ILLEGAL CONVEYANCE OF WEAPONS

JOHNTONY, DANIEL J,10/18/1991, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

KELLY, CHARLES R, 10/25/1969, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR CONSENT AGREEMENT

MECHLING, JACOB, 06/15/1994, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PAROLE VIOLATION

VINCE, PAIGE, 02/25/1999, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., SOLICITING

RIVERA, MARIA JANE, 07/24/1979, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, NONSUPPORT OF DEPENDENTS

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ADAMS, RONALD JAMES, 05/06/1997, 03/27/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CAESAR, JAMARAL TERRYLL, 03/30/1982, 02/28/2019

DEAN, JACK, 01/17/1990, 03/05/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LEWIS, ANTHONY N, 04/24/1969, 06/03/2019

WILLARD, JEFFREY ALLEN, 07/16/1988, 05/31/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY