JACKSON-MILTON METRO DISTRICT EPA: Water wasn’t tested for bacteria

Staff report

north JACKSON

An Ohio Environmental Protection Agency notice raises questions about the safety of Jackson-Milton Metro Water District drinking water.

A required public notice set to appear this month in The Vindicator includes a confidence report for the district’s drinking water supply, which wasn’t tested for coliform bacteria in September 2018, as required by the EPA.

Pat Ginnetti, Mahoning County Sanitary Engineer, said the lack of testing was a one-time “oversight” by the department and it has since taken steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again. The department takes different water samples daily or weekly, but workers missed September’s coliform testing, possibly assuming the test had been completed, he said.

Ginnetti said Joseph DeNiro, the district’s field supervisor who is employed by the engineer’s office, and his staff now have constant reminders about upcoming water-testing deadlines.

“It didn’t happen before, to my knowledge, and hasn’t happened since,” he said. “We don’t take it lightly. I remember when I saw the first notice of it, I went through the roof.”

The notice states district customers don’t need to boil water “or take any other corrective actions,” but adds people with weakened immune systems may be more vulnerable to contaminants. Contaminant levels found during testing in 2018 and 2016 showed no EPA violations, the report shows. For information, contact DeNiro at 330-793-5514, ext. 8240.