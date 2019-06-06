Greatest juniors Pine Lakes sold out
The first event of 2019 Greatest Golfer juniors play is sold out and players are now being placed on standby list.
The Waypoint Group at Morgan Stanley juniors division tees off Tuesday at Pine Lakes Golf Course.
More than 50 players ages 12 to 17 will tee off.
There are six qualifiers in the next 5 weeks, leading to a championship weekend July 19 at Avalon Golf & Country Club.
Players seeking to get into Pine Lakes should email Todd Franko at tfranko@vindy.com to get on wait list.
All Greatest Golfer information can be found at www.vindy.com/golf.
This is Greatest's 10th season of summer golf championships.
