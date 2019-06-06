Ex-police officer indicted in record tampering

YOUNGSTOWN

A former city police officer was indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges that he falsified records for people trying to get a concealed carry permit.

The grand jury indicted Phil Chance Jr. on six counts of tampering with records and six counts of falsification.

Chance is accused of falsifying certification and attendance records for people who were attempting to obtain a CCW license in 2018.

Chance resigned from the department in 2012 after a theft investigation that also involved the FBI.