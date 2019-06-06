entire city of Canfield was under water at some point,” he told The Vindicator.

"It's unfortunate so many homes were impacted, and I feel for every individual."

Sarah Searcy, who moved to the city in 2016, said her Hood Drive home floods three to four times a year, leading to water cleanup, ruined interior and anti-microbial treatments to protect her young children from mold.

Several other residents took the podium to share their pain.

Nancy Brundage of Winona Avenue said this is the first time sewage has backed up into her home in 34 years. Ducks are swimming in her backyard, she said.

Tim Batton of Garwood Drive said his sanitary backup system hasn’t worked since he moved in 20 years ago.

“I’ve had to spend a little bit each year to clean up and throw away,” he said.

Surveyors from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency and federal Small Business Administration are expected to be in the city today, reviewing some of its 436 damage assessments submitted to the state through the Mahoning County EMA last week, Calhoun said.

Even if county homeowners qualify for low-interest loans for cleanup, Searcy told council she’s “not interested in going into debt to fix the city’s problem.”

Searcy said she feels trapped in her home, which she suspects has decreased in value since she bought it three years ago due to storm damage.

“Would you pay for a house that floods consistently?” she said. “I’d like something more immediate. The thought of this not getting fixed for eight years – what does that mean for my family?”

Calhoun said, however, the city has prioritized this year’s stormwater system work along Hood Drive, Fairview and Maple avenues, Scott Street and a portion of U.S. Route 224 to Indian Lake.

Portions of Briarcliff and Bradford drives near Canfield High School have already been addressed, he said.

City public works employees are repairing storm drains and sinkholes exposed in the storm, said Superintendent John Rapp.