Youngstown council increases amount of design contract on downtown streets

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

City council voted to increase the cost of a contract for preliminary designs for a major transportation improvement project to the central business district, thanks to a federal grant because the U.S. Department of Transportation wouldn’t let the city do the work in two phases.

Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, said at Wednesday night’s council meeting, the city wanted to first do Front Street and then do the rest of the project’s area, which includes Fifth, Park and Rayen avenues and Commerce, Federal and Phelps streets. But the DOT insisted it all be done at once, he said.

Council in April had approved spending up to $220,000 on the Front Street work. It changed the amount to up to $520,000 Wednesday.

The board of control plans today to hire GDP Group, which has an office in Youngstown, for $490,829 for the work which includes preliminary designs, assisting with preparing the bid specifications for the work and handling two public meetings to discuss the project.

The city’s share of the cost is $70,000.

The city and its partners were awarded a $10.85 million federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Developments [BUILD] grant in December 2018 to transform its central business district. Other agencies involved in the grant are Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, Youngstown State University, Western Reserve Transit Authority, Mercy Health and Eastern Gateway Community College.

In addition to the federal funding, $10.54 million will come from in-kind services and money from various project partners.

Construction on the first project – to reduce Fifth Avenue from Federal Street to Madison Avenue from four, five and six lanes to three lanes and improve pedestrian traffic – is expected to start in spring 2020.

The work to Fifth also would add medians, bicycle lanes, improved sidewalks, a walking path, streetscape work and new lighting.