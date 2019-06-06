Canfield Community Band releases summer schedule

CANFIELD

The Canfield Community Concert Band will present three free outdoor concerts in the coming weeks. The band will perform at 2 p.m. June 16 at White House Fruit Farm on Youngstown-Salem Road in Canfield and at 7 p.m. June 17 on the Canfield Village Green. On July 2, the band will perform their annual concert in celebration of the Fourth of July at Austintown Park on Kirk Road in Austintown at 7:00 p.m.



The concerts will feature a number of well known American marches, Broadway hits and a collection of rock ’n’ roll songs from past. The sounds of the haunting ballad “Danny Boy” will be heard in the 1954 big band release “Londonderry Air” arranged by Art Dedrick. This piece will feature a trumpet solo played by Pat Julian of Louisville.

Patriotic melodies including “The Ultimate Patriotic Sing-Along,” “Lest We Forget,” “America, The Beautiful” arranged by Carmen Dragon and “Armed Forces Salute” will round out the program.

For information about the band and upcoming events, go to canfieldccband.org.