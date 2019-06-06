Canfield Community Band releases summer schedule
CANFIELD
The Canfield Community Concert Band will present three free outdoor concerts in the coming weeks. The band will perform at 2 p.m. June 16 at White House Fruit Farm on Youngstown-Salem Road in Canfield and at 7 p.m. June 17 on the Canfield Village Green. On July 2, the band will perform their annual concert in celebration of the Fourth of July at Austintown Park on Kirk Road in Austintown at 7:00 p.m.
The concerts will feature a number of well known American marches, Broadway hits and a collection of rock ’n’ roll songs from past. The sounds of the haunting ballad “Danny Boy” will be heard in the 1954 big band release “Londonderry Air” arranged by Art Dedrick. This piece will feature a trumpet solo played by Pat Julian of Louisville.
Patriotic melodies including “The Ultimate Patriotic Sing-Along,” “Lest We Forget,” “America, The Beautiful” arranged by Carmen Dragon and “Armed Forces Salute” will round out the program.
For information about the band and upcoming events, go to canfieldccband.org.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 25, 2010 midnight
Canfield Community Band to perform free concerts
- June 24, 2009 midnight
Hoppel’s Arena brings back rodeo for 2 nights
- June 29, 2014 midnight
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS Fourth of July
- July 2, 2014 midnight
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS | Fourth of July
- June 28, 2014 midnight
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS Fourth of July
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.